The Splash Zone 2/11/22: Mike McDaniel Introductory Press Conference

Mike McDaniel was finally introduced as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins yesterday at his introductory conference. From the press conference, it’s easy to see McDaniel is excited about this opportunity and will enjoy the challenge of hopefully winning a playoff game, which is something the Dolphins haven’t done in over 20 years. We can only hope McDaniel can become that coach that gets the Dolphins back to the playoffs and hopefully a Super Bowl. Changing coaches every three years is getting tiresome.

‘Miami Dolphin Football Is All About Passion’: New Head Coach Mike McDaniel Promises Unique Design Tailored To Players – CBS Miami

Can Mike McDaniel lead the Dolphins to a playoff win? Who's to say he's not the guy to do it?

Mike McDaniel - 'Zero red flags' in taking Miami Dolphins' head-coaching job amid Brian Flores' lawsuit

New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Thursday there were "zero red flags" about the organization despite Brian Flores' lawsuit coming out during his interview process.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Former Pro Bowler Wes Welker to join Mike McDaniel's Dolphins staff as wide receivers coach, per report - CBSSports.com

Welker played for Miami from 2004-2006

More Comings and Goings on Miami Dolphins Coaching Staff - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins are bringing in Wes Welker as an assistant, while two more coaches from last season are on their way out

Zach Thomas

Ex-Dolphin Zach Thomas full of gratitude as Hall of Fame says no again | Miami Herald

Former Miami Dolphins great Zach Thomas was denied the Pro Football Hall of Fame Thursday night for the ninth straight year and third straight time as a finalist. But his gratitude overwhelms the disappointment.

