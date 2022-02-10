The Splash Zone 2/10/22: Jon Embree Joining Dolphins Coaching Staff

It looks like Mike McDaniel has added his first new coach to his coaching staff. Jon Embree is expected to become the Miami Dolphins tight ends/assistant head coach which is actually the same position he held with the San Francisco 49ers the past five seasons before opting out of his contract, due to the team wanting him to take a pay cut. Under Embree, George Kittle developed into one of the NFL’s best tight ends. Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe are both set to be free agents leaving Adam Shaheen and Hunter Long the only two tight ends under contract for now.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

49ers assistant Jon Embree joining Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel | Miami Herald

New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has hit the ground running in building his initial staff and he’s bringing a 49ers assistant with him.

Mike McDaniel

Tua Tagovailoa of Miami Dolphins not yet a star; enter Mike McDaniel

Can Mike McDaniel tap into more of the Tua Tagovailoa we saw at Alabama?

49ers' Deebo Samuel on new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel: 'One of the best coaches I've ever been around' - CBSSports.com

Samuel talked about his former offensive coordinator on CBS Sports HQ

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Miami Dolphins Coaches Coming, Staying, Possibly Leaving - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins are bringing in a 49ers assistant and retaining special teams coordinator Danny Crossman

Jaguars interviewing Gerald Alexander for defensive coordinator - ProFootballTalk

Word on Tuesday was that the Jaguars were working to hire Buccaneers inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell as their defensive coordinator, but no deal has gotten done and the team is talking to at least one other candidate for the position.

Stephen Ross

Roger Goodell: Tanking violations "very disturbing," any violations won't be tolerated - ProFootballTalk

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell opened his annual Super Bowl press conference by answering questions related to the lack of progress for minority head coaching candidates in recent years.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 2/9/22: Mike McDaniels’s Strong Endorsement For Tua Tagovailoa - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Miami Dolphins DBs coach Gerald Alexander interviewing for Jacksonville Jaguars vacant defensive coordinator position - The Phinsider

Dolphins defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander is set to interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars today. Alexander will be interviewing to become the team’s new defensive coordinator under newly...