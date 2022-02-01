The Splash Zone 2/1/22: Is Jim Harbaugh A Possibility For The Dolphins?

According to Twitter, Jim Harbaugh is going to be the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Also according to Twitter, Harbaugh may not be the next head coach. On Saturday, NFL and Dolphin fans were surprised when it was announced Harbaugh would be interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings for their vacant head coach spot. It’s given some Dolphin fans some hope, because we all know how much Stephen Ross loves Harbaugh and the University of Michigan.

Jim Harbaugh to Miami Dolphins In Play, And Why It Would Be a Good Move - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins coaching search is entering its third week and the possibility of Jim Harbaugh being the choice is very real

Miami Dolphins move forward with interviews for McDaniel, Moore | Miami Herald

An update on the Miami Dolphins’ search for a head coach to replace Brian Flores.

Miami Dolphins 1/31/22: Dolphins To Interview Mike McDaniel Today - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2022 Miami Dolphins free agents: Walk, tag, re-sign - Duke Johnson - The Phinsider

The NFL offseason is here for the Miami Dolphins, which means it is time to start planning for how the team prepares for 2022. Before we reach the frenzy of free agent signing and draft picks, we...