The Splash Zone 12/9/22: A rebound game for the Dolphins offense

The Miami Dolphins offense had one of their worst showings of the year when they lost to the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend. Tua Tagovailoa did not look comfortable with both his starting tackles out, but there were still plenty of chances for plays to be made. The Dolphins are going up against a Los Angeles Chargers defense that is terrible against the run and allow a ton of points. This is the perfect game, during primetime, to get the Dolphins offense back on track hopefully.

Mike McDaniel expects Tua Tagovailoa to bounce back vs. Chargers - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Tagovailoa struggled in a loss to the 49ers that snapped Miami's five-game win streak, but his coach doesn't expect problems to linger.

Dolphins Running Backs

Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert Start/Sit Week 14: Should You Start or Sit Either Dolphins Running Back Against the Chargers?

Should fantasy managers start Dolphins running backs Jeff Wilson Jr. or Raheem Mostert against the Chargers in Week 14? Here's our recommended play.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Years after retiring from UCLA football, Dolphins’ Phillips ‘grateful’ to be back home

Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips knows his stint at UCLA will always be a part of his story. It was a time that strained him not only physically but mentally, and culminated in his retirement from football after a string of injuries.

Dolphins' Melvin Ingram flashing vintage Chargers' form

Melvin Ingram had 49 sacks for the San Diego and LA Chargers, a squad he'll line up against on Sunday

Dolphins 2022 Season

Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl Prognosis - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have four players leading the AFC at their position in Pro Bowl fan voting, but that accounts for only one-third of the selection process

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/8/22: Where do the Dolphins rank after loss to 49ers? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Football Outsiders rank the Miami Dolphins top 10 in DVOA metric through 13 weeks - The Phinsider

Miami looks primed for a playoff push.

Thursday Night Football bets, odds, winner picks: Raiders vs. Rams Week 14 - The Phinsider

Our expert picks for the Thursday Night Football kickoff to Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.

Dolphins’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill misses Thursday’s practice with an illness - The Phinsider

Hill was the only member of the team to miss practice.

Dolphins OC Frank Smith is excited to have newly-signed tackle Eric Fisher in the mix - The Phinsider

Miami signed the tackle to a deal earlier this week.