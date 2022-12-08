The Splash Zone 12/8/22: Where do the Dolphins rank after loss to 49ers?

The Miami Dolphins ended their five game win streak when they lost to the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday. Fans were frustrated because it was the first bad game the offense has had in a while and the Dolphins also had plenty of chances to capitalize on certain situations. But they just couldn’t execute. For most of the season, the Dolphins have been ranked in the top ten by several different sites and analyst. Did the loss sting? Yes. But right now, the Dolphins are still a playoff team.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Week 14 Power Rankings Roundup - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins remained a top 10 team in the eyes of the national media after their loss against the 49ers

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel December 7 Takeaways - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's Wednesday media session ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the L.A. Chargers

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins in Much Better Place Than Chargers ... Regardless of QB Debate - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

While the focus will be on Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, there's a bigger reason the Miami Dolphins are favored to defeat the L.A. Chargers

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa leads 2023 Pro Bowl fan voting

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads fan voting for the 2023 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced in a news release Wednesday.

Dolphins Running Backs

What is happening to the Dolphins' running game? | Habib

Eight carries, 33 yards. Those weren’t Raheem Mostert’s stats. They were the entire team’s as the Dolphins struggled to run vs. the 49ers last Sunday.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Left tackle Terron Armstead not expected to practice. And other Dolphins notes

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead will not practice Wednesday as he continues to recover from a pectoral strain, head coach Mike McDaniel announced.

Dolphins designate Liam Eichenberg to return from IR - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pectoral) remained out of practice Wednesday, and right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle) went on injured reserve earlier this week. But the team got some reinforcements in the offensive line Wednesday.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips returns to UCLA with no regrets

Jaelan Phillips once medically retired from football while at UCLA. But his story didn't end there. And now, as a Dolphin, he's back on campus.

Dolphins 2022 Season

AFC Playoff Picture Week 14: Dolphins', Ravens', Others' Biggest Strengths and Weaknesses

The AFC playoff picture has been highly contested all season. The teams at the top are incredibly talented, but each has flaws.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/7/22: The Tua Tagovailoa vs Justin Herbert debate - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 13 2022 - The Phinsider

"It’s not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get up." — Vince Lombardi

Dolphins Reacts Survey: Week 14 - The Phinsider

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to...

NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys sit alone at the top - The Phinsider

Here’s a look at my Week 14 NFL Power Rankings.

It doesn’t need to be great, but the Dolphins’ rushing offense needs to be better - The Phinsider

Is eight rushing attempts enough in to survive in January?

NFL Pro Bowl: Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill Top-5 Vote-Getters early on - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill are currently top-five in Pro Bowl voting.