The Splash Zone 12/7/22: The Tua Tagovailoa vs Justin Herbert debate

On Sunday night, the sports world will be graced with the battle between two of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL with Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. The Miami Dolphins selected Tua fifth overall back in the 2020 NFL Draft, while the Los Angeles Chargers selected Herbert sixth overall. For the first two seasons, it looks like the Dolphins had made the wrong choice at quarterback. Herbert was shattering rookie records and made impossible throws look easy. Tua struggled with injuries and a coaching staff that didn’t believe in him and now has an offensive system and the support around him to succeed.

Who's better: the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa or the Chargers' Justin Herbert? It's a complex question that deserves more than a 30-second soundbite to answer.

Mike McDaniel: I don't anticipate any setback that would keep Tua Tagovailoa from playing - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed Miami’s final offensive series in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers after the club announced he was dealing with an ankle injury.

Jaelan Phillips is Miami Dolphins Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips has been recognized for his community work

Just when it seems plenty going against Dolphins, know they have plenty going for them| Habib

The Dolphins sign Eric Fisher, place Austin Jackson on injured reserve and have a tight schedule to prepare to play the Bills next week. Buckle up!

Dolphins film study: How missed opportunities added to a rare off day for Miami’s offense

As Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke after his team’s 33-17 loss to San Francisco, he was blunt in explaining what led to struggles for his explosive offense.

The Tape Don't Lie: Miami Dolphins lose to San Francisco 49ers, a Review

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Dolphins played poorly in a 33-17 loss at the 49ers on Sunday.

Dolphins fans will be ‘homegating’ for the holidays - The Phinsider

If you can’t make it to Hard Rock Stadium, here’s how you can celebrate Dolphins football from home this holiday season

Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Thirteen | One star shines brightest - The Phinsider

Even in defeat, Tyreek Hill dominates the competition