The Splash Zone 12/6/22: Dolphins drop in AFC standings

The Buffalo Bills didn’t even play on Sunday but they were the biggest winners in the AFC. With the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs both losing, the Bills claimed the #1 spot in the conference which means they also sit on top of the AFC East now, which was previously held by the Dolphins. Speaking of the Dolphins, with their loss, they drop down to #6 in the AFC after playing one of their worst games of the season. They will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

NFL Playoff Picture and Clinching Scenarios Week 13: Bengals Defeat Chiefs to Set Up a Wild Finish in the AFC

What does the NFL playoff picture look like after Week 13? Here's how the postseason would shake out if the season ended today.

CBS4's Steve Goldstein on Dolphins starting California swing with loss

Tua Tagovailoa had his worst game of the season for three quarters

AFC East Standings Week 13: Update on Bills, Dolphins, Jets, and Patriots

After Week 13’s slate of games, what do the AFC East Standings look like and what teams are still in the playoff picture?

Miami Dolphins 2022 Week 13 Snap Count Observations

Raheem Mostert, River Cracraft, Mike Gesicki and Zach Sieler were among the Miami Dolphins with noteworthy playing time against San Francisco

Inside the Numbers: Dolphins at 49ers – Week 13

The Miami Dolphins’ five-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday evening, as they lost 33-17 to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

Miami Hoping Tough 49ers Loss Prepares It for the Postseason

The biggest thing Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel wanted out of Miami’s matchup against San Francisco, besides a win, was for his team to experience a playoff...

Dolphins' McDaniel addresses Armstead and Tagovailoa injuries, Fisher signing and more

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he anticipates quarterback Tua Tagovailoa playing on Sunday, amid an ankle injury, and said the left tackle Terron Armstead is “optimistic” that he will be able to play Sunday at the Chargers (8:20 p.m., NBC).

Can Former No. 1 Pick Eric Fisher Make a Difference for Miami Dolphins?

With Austin Jackson out at least another four games, the Miami Dolphins are bringing in former No. 1 pick Eric Fisher to help shore up their offensive line.

Sources - Dolphins signing OT Eric Fisher; OT Austin Jackson to IR

The Dolphins are signing former No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher and, in a corresponding move, placing starting right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills Matchup Set for Saturday Night

The NFL announced its Saturday tripleheader for Week 15

Sizing up Dolphins' playoff, division chances and the key permutations. And player notes

Even with Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, the Dolphins (8-4) remain in pretty good position to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

Miami Dolphins News 12/5/22: Dolphins crumble against 49ers

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins' Week 13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers

Miami’s win streak is snapped in Santa Clara

Dolphins vs. Chargers odds: Miami small favorites in opening odds for Week 14 Sunday Night Football

The Miami Dolphins are favored to come out on top as their west coast swing concludes with a Week 14 Sunday Night Football visit to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Miami Dolphins sign Eric Fisher, place Austin Jackson on injured reserve

The Miami Dolphins signed a former first-round draft pick to add depth to their depleted offensive line.

3 Reasons Why The Dolphins Lost To The 49ers - Week 13

In this weekly column, I outline 3 reasons why the Dolphins won or lost their previous game, and provide a short preview for next week’s game.

Saints vs. Buccaneers Week 13 MNF picks, odds, point spread

