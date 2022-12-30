The Splash Zone 12/30/22: Xavien Howard added to Dolphins injury report

The Miami Dolphins are hurting as they get ready to face the New England Patriots this Sunday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was diagnosed with a concussion earlier this week, Bradley Chubb is dealing with a hand injury, and now Xavien Howard has been added to the injury report with a knee injury. Mike McDaniel will meet with the media later in the day and we’ll get a better understanding on some of these injuries.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Injury Situation Gets Worse - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Cornerback Xavien Howard and tackle Brandon Shell were added to the Miami Dolphins' already-lengthy injury list

Dolphins at Patriots

Dolphins-Patriots: Tua Tagovailoa's absence changes the playoff picture | FOX Sports

The Dolphins were considered a playoff lock a few weeks ago. Now they're playing for their postseason fate just like the Patriots. We break down everything you need to know.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Concussion expert Chris Nowinski: Tua Tagovailoa isn't ‘concussion-prone,' need not retire

Chris Nowinski, a leading researcher on concussions, says Tua Tagovailoa shouldn't be labeled ‘concussion-prone' and should be able to play next season.

How Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel realized QB Tua Tagovailoa should be checked for concussion

Tua Tagovailoa was concussed in the Packers' loss. Teddy Bridgewater is in line to start at New England. Here's the latest from coach and players.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/29/22: Teddy Bridgewater expected to start against Patriots - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins vs. Patriots game day coverage: Preview of Week 17- All our coverage in one place - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins head out on the road in Week 17 to face the New England Patriots in the second half of the annual division home-and-home series.

Dolphins’ Xavien Howard, Brandon Shell added to the injury report, six players miss practice for the second-straight day - The Phinsider

Tua Tagovailoa did not participate in practice on Thursday.

Thursday Night Football bets, odds, winner picks: Cowboys vs. Titans Week 17 - The Phinsider

Our expert picks for the Thursday Night Football kickoff to Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

NFL Week 17 playoff scenarios: AFC and NFC top seeds, Playoff picture clinching and elimination - The Phinsider

The NFL regular season is moving to Week 17 and the playoff picture is coming down to the final few slots remaining.