The Splash Zone 12/29/22: Teddy Bridgewater expected to start against Patriots

Miami Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel, confirmed yesterday that quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion on Sunday during the game against the Green Bay Packers. McDaniel did not rule out Tua for this Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, but the expectation is that Teddy Bridgewater will be out their as the starting quarterback. This would be Brdigewater’s second start of the season, but he only played one snap in his last start before being ruled out with a shoulder injury and was evaluated for a head injury.

