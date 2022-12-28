The Splash Zone 12/28/22: Tua Tagovailoa’s health should be priority #1

The Miami Dolphins playoff odds have been going down week by week and with Tua Tagovailoa being placed in the concussion protocol again, those postseason hopes my come crumbling down. This will be the second time Tua has entered the protocol this year, the first time being back in week 4 after the Cincinnati Bengals game. There is no telling if Tua will be good to go this Sunday or even after that. Perhaps it would just be best for the Dolphins and Tua if he did not play another snap this year. This sport isn’t worth suffering lifetime injury/issues for.

Miami Dolphins make roster move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg off injured reserve and placed running back Myles Gaskin on injured reserve.

