The Splash Zone 12/27/22: Dolphins still in control of their destiny

Even after a four game losing streak, the Miami Dolphins are still a playoff team. But the excitement that was there for this team last month seems to have dwindled among fans after these past four games. Issues that have plagued this Dolphins team all year are still there and at the most important time of the year, this team crumbled. Win the next two games and the Dolphins are in the postseason. Win one of them and they’ll need some help to get in.

Miami Dolphins Updated Playoff Picture - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins still remain likely to make the playoffs, but the seventh seed is starting to look like the best outcome

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa Injury Update: Second Stint in Concussion Protocol Raises Significant Concerns

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol for the second time this season after displaying symptoms a day after Packers loss.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol, status in doubt for Week 17 vs. Patriots

Tagovailoa missed three games earlier this year with a concussion as well.

The Tua Tagovailoa Meltdown Is Worrying But Fixable

The Tua Tagovailoa meltdown is worrying but fixable. A few slight changes to his aggressiveness could open things back up.

Packers at Dolphins

Three Takeaways Miami Dolphins Week 16 vs Green Bay Packers NFL 2022

Miami loses its fourth straight but everything remains in front of them

Inside the Numbers: Hill breaks team receptions record in Week 16

Two weeks after breaking the single-season franchise record for receiving yards, wide receiver Tyreek Hill added his name to the history books once again in Miami’s 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins’ Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers - The Phinsider

Dolphins continue their downward spiral.

Dolphins vs. Patriots Week 17 odds: DraftKings Sportsbook open with Miami slight favorites on road - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins control their path to the postseason, and it starts with an AFC East rivalry match with the New England Patriots in Week 17.

Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocols after Packers game - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told the media on Monday quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was in the concussion protocols.

