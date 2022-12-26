The Splash Zone 12/26/22: Dolphins implode against Packers, drop fourth straight

The Miami Dolphins had their chances to win this game against the Green Bay Packers but there was no Christmas miracle to be found. Tua Tagovailoa played a sensational first half before playing a terrible second half of football by throwing three interceptions. As a Dolphin fan, you should be numb to this pain by now. The Dolphins need to win their next two games to get into the playoffs and will play at the New England Patriots next Sunday.

The Miami Dolphins’ first Christmas Day home game in 16 years on Sunday found hopes for the team as high as they’ve been in about that long -- the combination making for a special occasion with a festive feel.

The Miami Dolphins still have a good chance of making the playoffs.

The Dolphins’ 26-20 home loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day on Sunday left Miami with a fourth consecutive defeat and winless in December as more playoff spots continue to be secured.

Miami Dolphins' Christian Wilkins continued to show Sunday why he is one of the best defensive tackles in the league.

Bradley Chubb on key to Miami Dolphins moving forward: 'We can't hang our heads'

A loss on the second coldest home game in Dolphins history (46 degrees at kickoff) did not freeze Miami out of the playoffs. Not with Patriots, Jets up next.

