The Splash Zone 12/25/22: Packers/Dolphins, A Christmas gameday

First off, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Secondly, get your presents opened because the Miami Dolphins will be taking on the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m ET. Wouldn’t it be a wonderful gift if the Dolphins get the win today? They’ve been on a three game losing skid and win would feel so good for the team and fans. They also need to get the win to increase their chances of making the postseason.

Miami Dolphins-Green Bay Packers Complete Week 16 Preview and Prediction - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down all the details for the Miami-Green Bay game at Hard Rock Stadium

Packers at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins-Green Bay Packers Week 16 Predictions Roundup - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will face the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on Christmas Day

Miami Dolphins-Green Bay Packers Week 16 Five Biggest Storylines - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 9-6 on the season when they face the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium

Mike McDaniel

There's A Workplace Revolution Unfolding In The Last Place You'd Expect: An NFL Locker Room

Coach Mike McDaniel is more Ted Lasso than Vince Lombardi, and the players of the resurgent Miami Dolphins seem to be responding.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Who Should Win the MVP? The Cases for Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen

There are multiple ways to award the NFL MVP. We look at the cases for Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen.

