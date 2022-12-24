The Splash Zone 12/24/22: Previewing Packers/Dolphins Christmas matchup

Tomorrow morning is Christmas day, meaning you have to get up early to get your gifts opened so you can watch the Miami Dolphins take on the Green Bay Packers for the first game of the day. The Dolphins are on the cusp of making the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and they are in control of their destiny. The Packers are on the outside looking in for the NFC playoffs so expect them to pull out all the stops to win this game.

As playoff path becomes clearer, Dolphins ‘solely focused on’ Christmas Day game vs. Packers

Dolphins outside linebacker Bradley Chubb paused for a moment to ponder the question in front of his locker Thursday afternoon.

Packers at Dolphins

Breaking Down the Final Miami Dolphins-Green Bay Packers Week 16 Injury Report - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have eight players questionable or doubtful for their Christmas Day game

2022 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Packers-Dolphins, Broncos-Rams, Buccaneers-Cardinals on Christmas

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down what to watch for during Sunday's Christmas tripleheader: Packers-Dolphins, Broncos-Rams and Buccaneers-Cardinals.

Miami Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: Green Bay Packers - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will look to move to 9-6 on the season when they face the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on Christmas Day

Mike McDaniel

Dolphins’ McDaniel dishes on injuries, Mostert, Long and more

The Dolphins will need to create a roster spot to make room for guard Liam Eichenberg, who could come off injured reserve on Saturday and play on Sunday against visiting Green Bay (1 p.m., Fox).

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill in race to break receiving mark

Jefferson and Hill are in a race to make history. Are they thinking about it? What obstacles do they face to break the record?

Miami Dolphins Passing Thoughts: Waddle's Big Jump, Drops, Tyreek's Mea Culpa - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Jaylen Waddle has gone from having a disappointing receiving average to having the best in the NFL

Dolphins Defense

Bradley Chubb: Dolphins defense can take it to 'a whole 'nother level' down the stretch

The Dolphins made a deadline trade to acquire Bradley Chubb believing the edge rusher could push the defense to new heights for a playoff push. The 26-year-old, who inked a big new contract with Miami after the trade, knows he can do more.

Dolphins Linebackers

LB Jerome Baker: Dolphins ‘can just feel it' that this is their year to reach the playoffs

Despite a three-game losing streak, Jerome Baker and the Dolphins express strong confidence they'll earn a playoff berth this season.

Dolphins 2022 Season

Dolphins player who should have made Pro Bowl but didn't? Not who you think | Habib

Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is having his best season. Should he have been picked for the Pro Bowl? Was listing him as a DE an issue?

Dolphins Playoff Picture Clearer (And Better) After Jets Loss - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins can clinch the playoffs in Week 17 without any outside help

