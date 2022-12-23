The Splash Zone 12/23/22: Jaylen Waddle’s breakout season

Jaylen Waddle was a star for the Miami Dolphins in his rookie season last year and it is awesome to see him living up to those expectations when the team took him sixth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Waddle operated as the Dolphins #1 receiver last year, but after acquiring Tyreek Hill, Waddle has been just as impressive. Like Hill, Waddle is a threat to take it to the house anytime he touches the football.

Jaylen Waddle makes massive leap in his second Dolphins season | Schad

Jaylen Waddle is more detail-oriented and focused and experienced and he's making huge plays for the Dolphins. His future seems limitless.

Packers at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins predictions: How are NFL experts picking game vs. Green Bay Packers?

The 8-6 Miami Dolphins and the 6-8 Green Bay Packers are fighting for a spot in the playoffs on Christmas. Here's who NFL reporters think will win.

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins' Xavien Howard surprised to be named Pro Bowler

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is an outstanding talent but he's not had an outstanding season. Howard's track record put him in the Pro Bowl.

Dolphins 2022 Season

The 3 questions that will determine if the Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth

The Dolphins are trying to end a three-game losing streak and secure a playoff spot with three weeks remaining in the regular season. Every defeat offers an opportunity for improvement and a string of late-season defeats has provided plenty of moments for self-reflection.

Chubb expecting more from himself. And Welker on the unusual thing Dolphins are seeing

A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Thursday:

Miami Dolphins News 12/22/22: Playoff clinching scenarios for the Dolphins - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Green Bay Packer’s quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a fan of Tua Tagovailoa - The Phinsider

Rodgers had a lot to say when asked about Miami’s quarterback

Thursday Night Football bets, odds, winner picks: Jaguars vs. Jets Week 16 - The Phinsider

Our expert picks for the Thursday Night Football kickoff to Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

Dolphins’ receivers coach Wes Welker evaluates Jaylen Waddle’s breakout season - The Phinsider

Who knew a penguin and cheetah would work so well together?

2022 NFL playoff picture: Week 16 standings and Miami Dolphins rooting guide - The Phinsider

The NFL schedule is down to just three remaining weeks. The Miami Dolphins are in position to make a push for the playoffs this year. What results help them in the playoff picture?