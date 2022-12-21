The Splash Zone 12/21/22: Terron Armstead fighting through the pain

The Miami Dolphins are in the midst of a playoff push that would see them make the postseason for the first time since 2016. Players are battling through injuries to help this team get to the playoffs and none are more valuable that left tackle, Terron Armstead. The veteran has been battling injuries all season and while he may have missed a couple of games, Armstead wants to be out there protecting his quarterback and paving running lanes for the running backs.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Terron Armstead aching, yet on brink of durability milepost vital to Dolphins' success

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead is on pace to match his career high by playing 15 games this season despite dealing with three injuries now.

Mike McDaniel

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel: Three-game losing skid 'a bad taste that you want to try to get rid of'

The Miami Dolphins return home riding a three-game losing streak, and coach Mike McDaniel sees an opportunity to end the skid as they look to nab a playoff spot.

Dolphins 2022 Season

Dolphins film study: Analyzing offense’s short-yardage issues in loss to Bills

One of the most puzzling phenomenons of the Dolphins’ offense has been their efficiency when facing long third-down situations and struggles with only a few yards to gain.

Miami Dolphins Week 16 Power Rankings Roundup - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins actually moved up in the national power rankings even after their third consecutive loss

Narrow loss earns Dolphins respect. And Dungy’s advice to McDaniel; Holland’s Tua message

Though the Dolphins lost in Buffalo, their competitive effort in a 32-29 defeat seemingly has earned them more respect among national pundits.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/20/22: Lean on the run game - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill is having his best season with QB Tua Tagovailoa - The Phinsider

Many thought his career would die in Miami, but what Tyreek Hill is doing in year one with Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins is record-breaking! #FinsUp

Dolphins vs. Packers Week 16 odds: DraftKings Sportsbook open with Miami favorites at home - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, but they return home in Week 16 with the chance to set things right against the Green Bay Packers.

Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 15 2022 - The Phinsider

Quit playing games with my heart.

NFL Week 16 playoff scenarios: Bills can clinch AFC East, Eagles can claim NFC one seed - The Phinsider

The NFL regular season is moving to Week 16 and more of the playoff picture is coming into focus.

Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers sees opportunity in playing the Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

Miami has lost three-straight games

Kicker Jason Sanders is heating up as the Miami Dolphins begin the playoff push - The Phinsider

Miami’s kicker hasn’t missed a kick in over a month.

Miami Dolphins Bradley Chubb NFL 2022 - The Phinsider

How much of an impact has Chubb had since joining the Dolphins?