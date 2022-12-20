The Splash Zone 12/20/22: Lean on the run game

The Miami Dolphins were so effective running the ball against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, it was shocking when they went away from the run game. It’s nice having Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at wide receiver, but when the running game is working well, shouldn’t you be using that a tad more to keep the clock rolling? This isn’t just a trend with the Dolphins, it’s all around the league.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins Must Lean More On Run Game, Raheem Mostert

With Jeff Wilson Jr. ruled out prior to kickoff, a prime-time platform was presented on a platter for Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert.

Dolphins 2022 Season

No 'moral victories,' but Dolphins encouraged despite loss to Bills - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Miami lost its third straight but still controls its playoff destiny and is taking solace in how it reversed form against Buffalo.

Fins Extra Point: Time to Hit Panic Button as Dolphins Suffer Another Late Season Loss – NBC 6 South Florida

If you are one of those Miami Dolphins fans who may have bought plane tickets to the Phoenix area for the second weekend of next February for this event called...

Inside the Numbers: Dolphins Have 100-Yard Rusher and Receiver in Week 15

A last-second field goal handed the Miami Dolphins a narrow 32-29 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in snowy conditions on Saturday night.

Miami Dolphins Should Make Third-and-1 First Priority - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins' season-long struggles on third-and-1 continued in the Week 15 loss against the Buffalo Bills

CBS 4's Steve Goldstein: Dolphins down to the business time of the season - CBS Miami

Three losses in a row have put the Dolphins in must-win mode

Mike McDaniel

Head Coach Mike McDaniel December 19 Takeaways - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa tops 2023 Pro Bowl Games voting by fans

Miami quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ received 306,861 votes to lead all players in balloting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon. Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol ended on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Dolphins Defense

Exploring 10 reasons why Dolphins’ defense has badly regressed. Some surprising numbers

So how does a Dolphins defense that returned most everybody - and added a Pro Bowl pass rusher at midseason - regress from pretty good (and very good for most of the second half of last season) to one of the league’s bottom-fifth units in many key statistical categories?

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/19/22: Dolphins control their playoff fate - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Fifteen | Young Pass Rusher Becomes Two-Time Winner - The Phinsider

Jaelan Phillips has ice in his veins

Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill lead all NFL players in fan voting for the 2023 Pro Bowl - The Phinsider

Fans bring the heat when it comes to votes for Miami’s star duo