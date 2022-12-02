The Splash Zone 12/2/22: Dolphins enter as underdogs against 49ers

The Miami Dolphins enter this weekends game against the San Francisco 49ers as underdogs. The Dolphins boast one of the best offenses in the league which is weird to type as we haven’t seen a powerhouse unit like this in Miami for ages. On the other side, the 49ers may have the best defense in the entire NFL. So let’s ask an old question: “What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?”. The Dolphins have already beaten the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, two very good football teams. If they can come away with a victory against the 49ers, the excitement level among fans may get out of control.

NFL Week 13 underdogs: Mike White's Jets to keep rolling against Vikings? Can Dolphins defeat 49ers?

Can the Mike White-led Jets upset the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium? Will Miami's red-hot offense be too much for the 49ers' D? Nick Shook makes the case for four underdogs in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.

Mike McDaniel

The Mike McDaniel-Kyle Shanahan Origin Story

Since their earliest days in a cramped Houston office, Kyle Shanahan and Mike McDaniel have been a formidable duo. On Sunday, the partners will be opponents.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel set to face mentor Kyle Shanahan - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided insight on head coach Mike McDaniel ahead of the Miami Dolphins' trip to San Francisco

Dolphins Quarterbacks

NFL QB Index, Week 13: Dak Prescott earns highest ranking of 2022; new low for Russell Wilson

Cowboys star Dak Prescott has reached a new high in Marc Sessler's quarterback rankings. Has struggling Broncos signal-caller Russell Wilson hit bottom? See the complete Week 13 pecking order, 1-32, in this edition of the QB Index.

How Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailos's "Savant" Skills Could Come in Handy vs. 49ers - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins offense will face a tough challenge against San Francisco

Dolphins Running Backs

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert clarifies ‘sling it' remark for ‘envious' 49ers fan base

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert says he was just praising Tua Tagovailoa and meant nothing about Jimmy Garoppolo. He called 49ers fans ‘envious.'

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins starting tackles miss practice for second consecutive day

Dolphins starting offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson didn’t practice Thursday for the second consecutive day.

Dolphins at 49ers

Dolphins offense vs. 49ers defense: If San Francisco can't stop Mike McDaniel's attack, can anyone?

The Dolphins' high-octane offense has dominated opponents under Mike McDaniel. Will that come to a screeching halt on Sunday, when the first-year coach faces his longtime mentor and the 49ers' top-ranked defense? Keegan Abdoo explores a fascinating showdo

The Splash Zone 12/1/22: Terron Armstead could play Sunday against 49ers - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins Reacts Survey: Week 13 - The Phinsider

Are you confident the Dolphins are headed in the right direction?

Thursday Night Football bets, odds, winner picks: Bills vs. Patriots Week 13 - The Phinsider

Our expert picks for the Thursday Night Football kickoff to Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.

Von Miller injury: Knee issue lands Buffalo Bills star on IR - The Phinsider

The Bills announced a surprise move with pass rusher Von Miller on Thursday, sidelining him for at least four weeks.