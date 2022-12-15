The Splash Zone 12/15/22: Dolphins offense stuck in a rut

For the past two games, the Miami Dolphins offense has been a bit stagnant. Give credit to the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers defenses, as they both brought the Dolphins offense back down to Earth. It’s going to be up to Mike McDaniel to make some adjustments now as the league seems to have figured out what he wants to do on offense. He and the Dolphins offense don’t get an easy task this Saturday when they take on the Buffalo Bills in some snowy weather.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins offense in a rut as showdown with Bills looms - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Miami managed just 219 total yards against the Chargers, its second lackluster outing in back-to-back losses.

Dolphins at Bills

NFL Week 15 underdogs: Can Dolphins halt slide against Bills? Will Jaguars prevail over Cowboys?

Will Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins snap a two-game losing streak against the Bills? Can Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars stay hot against the Cowboys? Nick Shook makes the case for four underdogs in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.

Examining Miami Dolphins’ playoff and division title chances in various scenarios

The Dolphins can still win the AFC East under several scenarios, including winning in Buffalo on Saturday, then beating the Packers, Patriots and Jets, and hoping the Bills lose one game among the Bears, Bengals and Patriots.

The latest obstacle for the Dolphins’ offense? A tough Bills defense — and frigid conditions

The Dolphins’ offense has hit a lull in its past two games, struggling in losses to the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers.

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel December 14 Takeaways - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's Wednesday media session ahead of their Week 15 matchup against Buffalo

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Diagnosing Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's Recent Struggles With a Possible Solutions - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Using film study to identify what went wrong with the Dolphins offense the past two games and how to fix the problems moving forward

Dolphins Tight Ends

Without a catch in three games, Dolphins' Mike Gesicki shares his feelings

Mike Gesicki has Pro Bowl pass-catching ability. With no catches in three games, he was candid in comments to the Palm Beach Post.

Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 14 2022 - The Phinsider

Adaptation (noun): Adjustment to environmental conditions

The Dolphins looked sloppy in LA, but their offensive woes come down to execution, not being “figured out.” - The Phinsider

This is starting to feel like a typical Dolphins season, isn’t it?

Miami Dolphins’ players react to Saturday’s forecast of snow in Buffalo - The Phinsider

It’s the most wonderful time of the year...