The Splash Zone 12/14/22: Dolphins playoff chances

Despite how frustrating the past two weeks have been for the Miami Dolphins and their fans, the team is still in the playoffs at the moment. They still have a very good chance of making the postseason, but they can’t make many more mistakes in this final stretch of the season. The AFC East is probably going to the Buffalo Bills unless they self-implode, so the focus for the Dolphins is to secure one of those wildcard spots.

Miami Dolphins Update Playoff Picture Through Week 14 - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins remain likely to make the playoffs despite their 23-17 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers

Dolphins at Bills

Bills vs. Dolphins weather: After using sideline heaters in L.A., here's what awaits Tua and Miami in Buffalo - CBSSports.com

Tua's Dolphins have not been the same when chilly weather hits

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel on preparing to play the Bills: 'We're going to have to deal with the elements' | Fox News

The Dolphins used heaters last week when temperatures dipped into the mid-50s at SoFi Stadium. This week, the team will be greeted by much colder weather when it faces the Bills.

Breaking Down the First Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills Week 15 Injury Report - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Terron Armstead dealing with a new injury; Tyreek Hill would have been limited had the Miami Dolphins practiced Tuesday

Mike McDaniel

Onus on Miami’s McDaniel now: ‘We’re gonna find out just how good a coach/adjuster he is’

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has carved out a reputation as an offensive savant.

Dolphins 2022 Season

Dolphins film study: How a unique Chargers game plan stifled Miami’s offense again

The Dolphins’ opening possession against the Los Angeles Chargers — all 23 seconds of it — was a microcosm, and maybe an omen, for Miami’s night, another frustrating outing for its offense.

These Dolphins willing to admit when scheme, details, execution should all be better

The Dolphins are 7.5 point underdogs at Buffalo. Here's what the players are saying needs to change.

Miami Dolphins Week 15 Power Rankings Roundup - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins remained a consensus top 10 despite their second consecutive loss in California

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/13/22: Embarrassing effort by Dolphins offense against Chargers - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Fourteen | A ray of hope - The Phinsider

For the second consecutive week, Miami’s offense had a dismal showing in defeat. However, on Sunday night, Miami’s defense — for the most part — had a solid performance.

Bills sign Cole Beasley ahead of Week 15 matchup with Dolphins - The Phinsider

The Buffalo Bills have brought back Cole Beasley, signing the wide receiver out of retirement, ahead of Saturday’s Week 15 contest against the Dolphins.

3 Reasons Why The Dolphins Lost To The Chargers - Week 14 - The Phinsider

3 reasons why Dolphins lost Chargers

Dolphins at Bills: Tuesday Injury Report - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins didn’t practice on Tuesday, but if they did, this is what the injury report would’ve looked like. #FinsUp

What’s your all-time favorite Miami Dolphins game vs Buffalo Bills? - The Phinsider

This coming Saturday night our Miami Dolphins will not only have their second prime-time game in two weeks but the team will also have their second showdown of the season against divisional leaders...

Dolphins’ coach Mike McDaniel isn’t counting on a return from DB Byron Jones - The Phinsider

The Dolphins rank 23rd in passing yards allowed per game.