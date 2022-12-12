The Splash Zone 12/12/22: Dolphins flop against Chargers

A big game in primetime and the Miami Dolphins absolutely embarrassed themselves on national television. The Los Angeles Chargers were so injured on defense, but you wouldn’t have known as Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense were nonexistent in this game. Yes, there are points on the scoreboard but that was one of the worst offensive performances by the Dolphins in ages. The San Francisco 49ers showed what to do against the Dolphins offense and the Chargers pretty much copied that game plan. The Dolphins defense was not great (again), but gave plenty of chances for the offense to score some points. The Dolphins have to travel again and it’s not going to be easier when the take on the Buffalo Bills Saturday.

Two weeks ago, the Miami Dolphins were riding high on a five-game winning streak and in first place in the AFC East.

Call this the worst west-coast trip in Miami Dolphins history. Because the Dolphins just completed a two-game swing in Northern and Southern California

The Miami Dolphins offense had another tough outing in a 23-17 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers

The Miami Dolphins fell 23-17 at the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday night, a second straight loss as Tua Tagovailoa completed only 10 of 28 passes. Now the final month of the season looms as a huge test for Miami -- and for Tagovailoa.

The Miami Dolphins dropped their second straight game with a loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, 23-17, on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium.

Defenses Seem To Have Figured Out Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins Offense

The Miami Dolphins went 0-2 on their West Coast swing, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday in a game in which Tua Tagovailoa looked lost at times.

