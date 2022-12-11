The Splash Zone 12/11/22: Dolphins/Chargers, Sunday night showdown

The Miami Dolphins will be facing off against the Los Angeles Chargers tonight on primetime. After losing this past weekend, the Dolphins would love to get a win to build some confidence before traveling to take on the Buffalo Bills for another night game on Saturday. Plus a win always helps with playoff chances. The Chargers are just trying to stay afloat right now as they deal with a ton of injuries. They will be getting some players back, like wide receiver Mike Williams, but could be missing one of their star players on defense in safety, Derwin James. It should be a fun one tonight with the spotlight on the quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert.

Dolphins at Chargers

Who was the better pick, Tagovailoa or Herbert? Tua’s breakout season has changed the debate

For the first two years, the Miami Dolphins were dogged with criticism for taking Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and passing on Herbert, who went to the Los Angeles Chargers with the very next pick.

Dolphins Secondary

There’s a reason this new Dolphins duo has so much chemistry. They’ve done this before

Jevon Holland and Verone McKinley III won’t lie and say this is how they envisioned it unfolding.

Dolphins Special Teams

Longtime punter Thomas Morstead hopes his remarkable football journey inspires others to pursue their dreams - CBSSports.com

Morstead's belief in himself has led to a decorated career

