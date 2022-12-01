The Splash Zone 12/1/22: Terron Armstead could play Sunday against 49ers

Terron Armstead had to leave the game verses the Houston Texans this past weekend and the news looked like it wasn’t going to be good. Armstead was expected to miss a few weeks as he deals with a triceps injury. Mike McDaniel met with the media yesterday and didn’t rule out Armstead playing this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. That may be optimistic, but it would be a huge boost to the Dolphins offense to have him out there on the o-line.

Miami Dolphins Tackle Terron Armstead Could Make Speedy Return - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Head coach Mike McDaniel has not ruled out the possibility of tackle Terron Armstead playing against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel November 30 Takeaways - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session at the Baptist Health Training Complex

How Mike McDaniel’s spin of the Shanahan offense has taken shape with the Dolphins

As the Dolphins used references to implement their new offense under first-year coach Mike McDaniel in the offseason, they looked no further than his old stomping grounds with the San Francisco 49ers.

Dolphins Running Backs

Raheem Mostert: I'm definitely ready to go - ProFootballTalk

It sounds like the Dolphins will have a key weapon back for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Dolphins at 49ers

Breaking Down the First Miami Dolphins-San Francisco 49ers Week 13 Injury Report - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Terron Armstead, Austin Jackson and Myles Gaskin didn't take part in the Miami Dolphins' first practice of the week

The Miami Dolphins’ Chances of Beating the San Francisco 49ers Have Improved Significantly

Raheem Mostert is expected to play for the Miami Dolphins against the San Francisco 49ers -- and might have his best offensive lineman blocking for him.

Dolphins 2022 Season

When NBC shuffles schedule to add Miami Dolphins, everything is truly different | Schad

The Miami Dolphins have not been on prime-time TV very often. And they've flopped in recent years when on the stage. But this feels different.

Fitzpatrick: ‘There isn’t a better passer’ right now than Tua. And Dolphins’ blitz issue

A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Wednesday:

1972 Dolphins

What made the 1972 Dolphins perfect? ‘It was a beautiful team’

Tony Dungy was a senior high school quarterback at Parkside High School in Jackson, Michigan, during the 1972 season when the Miami Dolphins went undefeated.

Miami Dolphins News 11/30/22: Dolphins defense comes to life against Texans - The Phinsider

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 12 2022 - The Phinsider

"I like football. I find its an exciting strategic game. It’s a great way to avoid conversation with your family at Thanksgiving."― Craig Ferguson

NFL power rankings Week 13: Chiefs hold off Eagles for top spot - The Phinsider

Our Week 13 power rankings have the Kansas City Chiefs holding on to the top spot while the Philadelphia Eagles move back up to the second position.

Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel Mic’d Up in 30-15 win over Houston Texans - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was "Mic’d Up" during Sunday’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans and it was glorious!!!!

Miami Dolphins Week 12 Film Review: Dolphins Pass Rush Continues to Thrive - The Phinsider

This front seven could help carry the team in December and January

Sunday Night Football flex of Dolphins vs Chargers was almost Bills vs Jets - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers game was not NBC’s first choice to be flexed into Sunday Night Football in Week 14.

Miami Dolphins Film Review: Injuries to O-Line could be Problematic - The Phinsider

The 49ers will challenge an already depleted offensive line