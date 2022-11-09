The Splash Zone 11/9/22: Dolphins midseason report

We are entering week ten of the 2022 NFL season, meaning we are halfway through it. The Miami Dolphins sit at 6-3 and if the playoffs ended today, they would be in it. So have the Dolphins met or maybe exceeded your expectations so far? With a new offensive system, it wouldn’t have surprised anyone if the unit started out slow. But they’ve done just the opposite. Tua Tagovailoa ranks near the top in most passing categories and Tyreek Hill is on pace to accumulate over 2,000 yards of receiving. The defense has definitely not lived up to expectations. Opposing offenses seem to move the ball with ease and who knows if Byron Jones will ever return to the defensive lineup.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins 2022 Midseason Report - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins arrived at the halfway mark of the 2022 NFL season in great position to make it a memorable year

Dolphins 2022 Season

Miami Dolphins Schedule Outlook and Flex Possibilities - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins stand a very strong chance of having another prime-time game, though we won’t know for sure for a while

Final NFL Week 9 Observations ... With Miami Dolphins Angles - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Ravens keep starting fast, big doing in the AFC East, Dolphins better prepare for Pierce, plus other observations on upcoming Miami opponents

Miami Dolphins Week 10 Power Rankings Roundup - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins moved into the top five for some national outlets, while skepticism clearly remains among others

Dolphins Roster

Miami Dolphins make practice squad moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed fullback Jake Bargas to the practice squad and released defensive end Big Kat Bryant from the practice squad.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/8/22: Can Dolphins keep winning shootouts? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Nine | A three time winner! - The Phinsider

Tua Tagovailoa makes Dolphins history with consecutive big games against Detroit and Chicago.

NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Bills slip as Ravens rise - The Phinsider

The NFL is moving on to Week 10, which means our power rankings are doing the same.