The Splash Zone 11/8/22: Can Dolphins keep winning shootouts?

The Miami Dolphins are winning football games thanks in large part to how their offense has been performing. In previous years, the Dolphins could never win in shootouts. But Mike McDaniel has brought life to the Dolphins offense and Tua Tagovailoa is flourishing. The Dolphins defense though has been less than spectacular. They had one of their worse performances against the Chicago Bears on Sunday and that was even after adding Bradley Chubb. The Dolphins could and should be a playoff team but what will happen when the offense isn’t firing on all cylinders?

Dolphins winning shootouts with Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Miami's high-scoring offense has been able to secure several wins, but the Dolphins may need a more complete game to reach their lofty goals.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on record-setting start to season: 'I'm like a kid in a candy store'

Tyreek Hill﻿ continues to put up mindboggling numbers in his first season in Mike McDaniel’s system. In Sunday’s 35-32 victory in Chicago, the Dolphins WR generated seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown

Dolphins 2022 Season

Dolphins 2022 midseason superlatives: The best and worst after 9 games

At the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season, the Dolphins are 6-3 and third place in the AFC East behind the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa starting and finishing games, the Dolphins are 6-0 and currently on a three-game winning streak after his return from a concussion.

Dolphins at Bears

Miami Dolphins 2022 Week 9 Snap Count Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Jeff Wilson Jr., Bradley Chubb, Elandon Roberts and Trent Sherfield were among the Miami Dolphins with noteworthy playing time against Chicago

Miami Dolphins-Chicago Bears: The Five Biggest Plays - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field

Miami Dolphins-Chicago Bears Week 9 Complete Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out the key moments from the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field

Three Takeaways Miami Dolphins Week 9 at Chicago Bears NFL 2022

Behind another sterling offensive output and timely defense and special teams, the Dolphins win third straight and improve to 6-3 on the season

Miami Dolphins-Chicago Bears Five Biggest Storylines ... And How They Played Out - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins improved to 6-3 on the season with their 35-32 victory against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field

Miami Dolphins' newcomers Bradley Chubb, Jeff Wilson make contributions in win over Bears

Chubb played 54 of the defensive snaps and Wilson played one more down than starter Raheem Mostert, 28-27 in their first game in a Dolphins uniform.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/7/22: Dolphins escape with win over Bears - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins’ week nine victory over the Chicago Bears - The Phinsider

Despite an historic performance from Justin Fields, the Dolphins got the job done in the Windy City.

Dolphins vs. Bears Film Recap: A look at the Miami Dolphins 35-32 win over the Chicago Bears - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Chicago Bears 35-32 in a hard fought battle on Sunday. Here’s a look at some of the top plays from Miami’s Week 9 victory. #FinsUp

NFL Week 10 opening odds: Browns at Dolphins point spread, over/under, moneyline released - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins look to win their fourth straight as they host the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.

3 Reasons Why The Dolphins Beat The Bears In Week 9 - The Phinsider

Outlining 3 reasons why the Dolphins beat the Bears in Week 9, and previewing for next week’s game.

Ravens vs. Saints Week 9 MNF picks, odds, point spread - The Phinsider

Our straight-up winners and picks against the spread for the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints Monday Night Football conclusion to Week 9.

Colts fire Frank Reich; Update: Jeff Saturday hired as interim head coach - The Phinsider

The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday following the team’s loss to the New England Patriots.

Jeff Wilson Jr. shines as Miami’s top running back just days after joining the team - The Phinsider

Wilson matched Miami’s longest run of the season.

Josh Allen injury update: Bills quarterback to be limited with UCL injury - The Phinsider

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen appears to have sustained an injury to his elbow. While details are still unclear, it could lead to drama in the AFC playoff picture.