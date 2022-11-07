The Splash Zone 11/7/22: Dolphins escape with win over Bears

The Miami Dolphins came away with the victory over the Chicago Bears yesterday and it wasn’t pretty. The Dolphins defense was horrendous as Bears quarterback, Justin Fields, had his best game as a pro while running all over the place. The defense has been an issue for the Dolphins all season and even with the addition of Bradley Chubb, the unit only registered one sack against the most sacked quarterback in the league.

Thankfully the Dolphins have an offensive unit that can threaten to score on every single drive. Tua Tagovailoa had another great game, but had two chances to put the game away but threw two underthrown balls to his receivers. Jeff Wilson scored in his Dolphins debut and Tyreek Hill went over 1000 yards for the season.

Dolphins hold off Bears, but wouldn't it be nice if they played a complete game? | Habib

The Dolphins won on Sunday, but giving up 29.5 points on average the past two weeks is not sustainable if this team wants to justify Super Bowl talk.

CHICAGO (AP) Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and the Miami Dolphins overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Justin Fields to beat the Chicago Bears 35-32 on Sunday.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three touchdown passes for the second straight game as the Miami Dolphins grinded out a 35-32 win over a Chicago Bears team that fought until the end at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon.

Justin Fields couldn't connect with Chase Claypool late in the Miami Dolphins' win vs. the Chicago Bears. Social media thought the refs missed a call.

Tua Tagovailoa's 'visceral confidence and energy' rubbing off on Dolphins teammates

Tua Tagovailoa had a 135.7 passer rating in the win over the Bears, the second highest in his career behind last week's 138.7.

