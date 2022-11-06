The Splash Zone 11/6/22: Dolphins/Bears, Week 9 Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will be taking on the Chicago Bears today in hopes to continue their win streak. The Dolphins made a couple of trades during the week to greatly improve their team. All eyes will be on Bradley Chubb as he makes his debut with the Dolphins on defense, but Mike McDaniel would not clarify on how much we will see the star pass rusher play. Jeff Wilson has it easier as he may already know some concepts with the offense due to his time with the San Francisco 49ers and familiarity with McDaniel.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins-Chicago Bears Complete Week 9 Preview and Prediction - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down all the details for the Miami-Chicago game at Ford Field

Dolphins at Bears

Dolphins elevate offensive lineman from practice squad, but no Verone McKinley in Chicago

The Miami Dolphins are elevating a player from the practice squad to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears, but it’s not Verone McKinley III.

Dolphins Defense

Dolphins begin Bradley Chubb era hoping he, Jaelan Phillips are D's answer to Hill-Waddle

Bradley Chubb is expected to make his Dolphins debut, teaming with Jaelan Phillips in what could be the defense's answer to Tyreek Hill-Jaylen Waddle.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/5/22: Previewing Dolphins/Bears Week 9 Matchup - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Austin Jackson returns to practice for the first time since suffering an injury in Week 1 against the New England Patriots - The Phinsider

Jackson his missed the last seven games.

Dolphins vs. Bears rivalry history in Week 9: A Monday Night Football classic and a lost Super Bowl matchup - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears have only met 13 times, but they will be forever linked by one game - and one game they did not play.

How Good Will Bradley Chubb be for the Miami Dolphins? - The Phinsider

The Dolphins gave up a lot, so what are they getting in return?

Chicago Bears vs Miami Dolphins preview: Justin Fields running, trade deadline moves, odds - The Phinsider

As the Miami Dolphins prepare for a meeting with the Chicago Bears, we talk Justin Fields, Chase Claypool, and Khalil Herbert with Windy City Gridiron.