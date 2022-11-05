The Splash Zone 11/5/22: Previewing Dolphins/Bears Week 9 Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will be heading to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears tomorrow. The Dolphins are coming off a tough win against the Detroit Lions and managed to get better during the week, thanks to trading for Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson. Mike McDaniel says they will both play but wouldn’t specify how much they will be on the field on Sunday.

The Bears on the other hand took a beating last week against the Dallas Cowboys and traded away one of their best players in Roquan Smith. They did however add Chase Claypool on offense to give Justin Fields a new receiver to throw to.

The Miami Dolphins will look to move to 6-3 on the season when they face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field

Jaelan Phillips was a late addition to the Miami Dolphins injury report ahead of their game at Soldier Field

Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Miami Dolphins running back and former 49er Raheem Mostert is hoping to get his first Super Bowl ring with the help of six-time Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill.

New Dolphins outside linebacker Bradley Chubb doesn’t know how much he will play in Chicago when he makes his team debut against the Bears on Sunday.

That the question was even asked to Tua Tagovailoa showed how different these 2022 Dolphins may be from the iterations of recent years.

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Miami Dolphins have won their last two games and are solidly in the AFC playoff picture. Will their success continue in Week 9 as they visit the Chicago Bears?

The Dolphins get to opposing quarterbacks less than two times per game.

A look ahead at the Dolphins upcoming tilt against the Bears in Chicago.

The Miami Dolphins have released their injury report for Week 9 against the Chicago Bears. Receiver Rivercraft has been ruled out, while linebacker Jaelan Phillips was added to the report on Friday.

Just how much can we expect the defense to change?