The Splash Zone 11/4/22: Dolphins sign Bradley Chubb to five-year extension

The Miami Dolphins acquired Bradley Chubb on Tuesday when they traded with the Denver Broncos. Just like when the team traded for Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins gave their newest addition a contract extension. It is a five-year extension for the star pass rusher and he should be with the Dolphins for a long time. Mike McDaniel said during his presser on Wednesday that Chubb and Jeff Wilson would play this Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Sources - Dolphins, LB Bradley Chubb agree to $110M extension

The Miami Dolphins and newly acquired outside linebacker Bradley Chubb have reached an agreement on a five-year, $110 million extension, and incentives can boost it to $111.25 million, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa affirms Dolphins' high hopes: 'We're not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here'

A day after the Dolphins reinforced their high aspirations with trades for pass rusher ﻿Bradley Chubb﻿ and running back ﻿Jeff Wilson﻿, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made it known that nobody’s shying away from the highest of goals.

Dolphins Running Backs

‘It felt like a reunion’: New Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. on rejoining McDaniel, Mostert

Four years ago, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, then an assistant with the San Francisco 49ers, flew down to the University of North Texas on an off day for a predraft workout with running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

Running back Jeff Wilson wanted trade and Dolphins were perfect fit

The Dolphins plan to get running back Jeff Wilson on the field Sunday at Chicago. They need him. And he felt he needed a change of scenery.

Dolphins Linebackers

Go ahead and celebrate Dolphins trading for Bradley Chubb (but don't ignore risks) | Habib

The Dolphins needed help rushing the passer and got Bradley Chubb for a first-round pick. He could solve the problem, but he must stay on the field.

Miami Dolphins' Goals Super-Charged After Bradley Chubb Trade

The Miami Dolphins haven't been to the Super Bowl since 1984, but the Bradley Chubb trade has players and fans daring to dream.

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins safety Eric Rowe, on being inactive vs. Lions: ‘Yeah, I was frustrated'

Dolphins safety Eric Rowe was inactive for the Lions game but says he can't let that affect his confidence.

Dolphins at Bears

Dolphins’ Terron Armstead returns to practice, Austin Jackson remains sidelined

A handful of Dolphins veterans were back at practice Thursday.

