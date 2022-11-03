The Splash Zone 11/3/22: Tua Tagovailoa has arrived

The Miami Dolphins made a trade on Tuesday that showed how much confidence the team has in their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins traded away a first round pick to the Denver Broncos for Bradley Chubb. But what does that have to do with Tua? If the Dolphins weren’t that confident in Tua, this trade probably doesn’t go down because that first could be used on a quarterback. Granted we don’t know where that pick would have been in the first round, considering it was the San Francisco 49ers pick. But the Dolphins feel like they can win now with this team and Tua.

