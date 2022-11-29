The Splash Zone 11/29/22: Tough task ahead for the Dolphins

It is near the end of November and the Miami Dolphins are first place in the AFC East. It’s a sight Dolphin fans have not been used to seeing over the past two decades as the team has a high percentage to make the playoffs. A very tough schedule starts this week when the Dolphins have to travel out west to take on the San Francisco 49ers and return again to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. It wouldn’t be surprising to just see the team stay out in California following the 49ers game. After those two games, a rematch with the Buffalo Bills up north marks three road games in a row. We are going to learn a lot about this Dolphins team over the next few weeks.

Mike McDaniel has Miami Dolphins primed for season-defining road swing

Mike McDaniel's Dolphins have won five in a row. Now they face three straight road games that will tell us if they are who we think they are.

Texans at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins 2022 Week 12 Snap Count Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Trent Sherfield, Myles Gaskin, Duke Riley and Eric Rowe were among the Miami Dolphins with noteworthy playing time against Houston

Three Takeaways Miami Dolphins Week 12 vs Houston Texans NFL 2022

The Dolphins head into December with their best 11-game start in 21 years after a 30-15 win over visiting Houston

Miami Dolphins-Houston Texans Week 12 Complete Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the key moments from the Miami Dolphins' 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium

The Tape Don't Lie: Miami Dolphins beat Houston Texans, a Review

Let's take a closer look at Miami's 30-15 defeat of Houston, improving the Dolphins' record to 8-3.

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Texans Week 12 Game - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel confident Terron Armstead will return, unsure if it will be vs. 49ers

The Dolphins don't know if they'll have starting tackles Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson available to face Nick Bosa and the 49ers on Sunday.

Dolphins Secondary

Howard's touchdown vs. Texans brings back memories of high school days in Houston

Howard has led the NFL in interceptions over the last five years with 27. But he hasn’t been as strong in that department the first half of this season.

Miami Dolphins News 11/28/22: Dolphins defeat Texans, win fifth straight - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins’ Week 12 win over the Houston Texans - The Phinsider

Miami wins, but loses a key offensive piece to injury.

Dolphins sign OL Kendall Lamm to practice squad - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins bolstered their offensive line depth on Monday with the signing of veteran lineman Kendall Lamm.