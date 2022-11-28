The Splash Zone 11/28/22: Dolphins defeat Texans, win fifth straight

The score was a lot closer than it should have been, but the Miami Dolphins came away with their fifth straight victory after defeating the Houston Texans 30 - 15. The Dolphins were very sharp in the first half and this game looked like it was over by halftime. Tua Tagovailoa was benched in the third quarter due to the sizable lead, but the Texans battled back as the offense struggled without Tua under center. Injuries are becoming the theme of this Dolphins team as Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson both suffered injuries during the game and their absence was felt along the offensive line. The Dolphins will be traveling out west next weekend as they take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Dolphins bury Texans early on way to fifth consecutive win as pivotal road trip awaits

Signature wins over top-end teams like the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens obviously matter.

Texans at Dolphins

Dolphins Dominant Early, But Injuries a Concern - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins jumped out to a 30-0 halftime lead on their way to their fifth consecutive victory

Hyde10: Big first half, Armstead’s injury, AFC East look — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ 30-15 win against Texans – The Denver Post

A good start and good finish meant a 30-15 win for the Miami Dolphins against league-worst Houston.

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins' Mike McDaniel Suggests Brian Flores Misused Tua Tagovailoa

A revealing story during CBS' broadcast shed new light on Tua Tagovailoa's relationship with former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and the back story of how he helped Tua with his confidence - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Head coach Mike McDaniel's work with Tua Tagovailoa's psyche in the offseason set the stage for his breakout year

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins' Offense Doesn't Work Nearly the Same Without Terron Armstead, Who's Hurt Again

Left tackle Terron Armstead injured his pec during the first half of the Miami Dolphins' Week 12 win over the Houston Texans.

