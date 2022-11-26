The Splash Zone 11/26/22: Previewing Texans/Dolphins Week 12 Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will return to the football field tomorrow when they face off against the Houston Texans. To put it lightly, the Texans aren’t a very good football team and with the way the Dolphins were playing before their bye, this SHOULD be an easy win. But on any given Sunday, a team can beat any other team. So it will be important that the Dolphins don’t take their opponent too lightly on game day.

Texans, Dolphins on diverging paths since 9-turnover fiasco

The last time the Dolphins and Texans met, Miami edged Houston in a turnover-riddled game indicative of the chaotic seasons both teams were having. For months, Miami and Houston were linked because of the Dolphins' interest in replacing Tua Tagovailoa with controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Dolphins Front Office

How Dolphins’ Grier earned trust and turned assets into bigger ones. And Mostert doubtful

Jimmy Johnson, who engineered perhaps the most lopsided trade in NFL history, has a special appreciation for those who can augment their teams through savvy deals, resourcefulness and creativity.

Mike McDaniel

Dolphins’ McDaniel addresses Mostert injury, other issues in Friday media briefing

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Raheem Mostert’s knee injury has left his status in question for Sunday’s game against Houston (1 p.m., CBS).

Dolphins 2022 Season

2022 NFL Playoffs: Why nobody wants to play the Miami Dolphins or San Francisco 49ers | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The NFL is still focused on the potential playoff showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, or whether anybody can topple the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC, but the two teams nobody wants to play in January are the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Terron Armstead's offensive line dinners and off-day drills boosting Miami Dolphins

Miami's offensive line has greatly improved since Terron Armstead, a three-time Pro Bowler, signed this offseason after spending years in New Orleans.

Dolphins Defense

The Dolphins defense, ‘still evolving,’ is ready to adjust to its latest injury

The theme of the Dolphins’ defense this season has been evolution.

