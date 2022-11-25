The Splash Zone 11/25/22: Plenty To Be Thankful For

Yesterday was Thanksgiving, a day where we reflect on all the things we have to be thankful for. As Miami Dolphin fans, we are very thankful for this team this year as this has been one of the most enjoyable seasons in ages. The Dolphins are in the thick of the playoff race and with a win against the Houston Texans on Sunday, would remain first in the AFC East. They have an offense that seems like it will score every time it is on the field, led by Mike McDaniel who has been spectacular in his first year as a head coach.

Miami Dolphins Have Plenty To Be Thankful For - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

In the midst of the most memorable Miami Dolphins season in a long time, there's a lot to appreciate about what's happening

Mike McDaniel

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier show what the words ‘perfect fit' really mean | Habib

Coach Mike McDaniel explains why his partnership with general manager Chris Grier is producing the results they are for the 7-3 Dolphins.

Dolphins Offensive Line

What Dolphins’ Williams has concluded after playing center. And an injury at running back

Connor Williams played tackle at the University of Texas and then started 61 games at guard for the Dallas Cowboys, before becoming a center for the Dolphins this year.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/24/22: Texans bench Davis Mills, Dolphins will face Kyle Allen - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

5 Dolphins Things I’m Thankful For - The Phinsider

Just a few of the things regarding our Dolphins for which I am grateful this season

Thanksgiving football schedule, bets, winners Bills vs. Lions, Giants vs. Cowboys, Patriots vs. Vikings - The Phinsider

Our expert picks for the Thanksgiving day kickoff to Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.

Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins Week 12 injury report: Raheem Mostert misses second straight practice - The Phinsider

While the rest of us gathered with family and friends and began stuffing our faces for Thanksgiving festivities, the Miami Dolphins gathered on the practice field in preparation for their Week 12...