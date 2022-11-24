The Splash Zone 11/24/22: Texans bench Davis Mills, Dolphins will face Kyle Allen

First off, Happy Thanksgiving to all! Don’t eat too much.

Yesterday we saw the New York Jets bench quarterback Zach Wilson in favor of Mike White. That wasn’t the only starting quarterback change in the league as the Houston Texans benched their starter, Davis Mills, for Kyle Allen. That means Allen will have to face off against a Miami Dolphins team coming off their bye. Everyone seems to be predicting this game to very lopsided in the Dolphins favor, but don’t ever underestimate your opponent.

Dolphins to Face a Replacement QB ... and Other QB Issues - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith declined to officially announce his starter for the game at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 12, but the information came out anyway

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel November 23 Takeaways - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Miami Dolphins: How 'Mastermind' Mike McDaniel Builds Devastating Offensive Gameplan

The Miami Dolphins have an MVP candidate in Tua Tagovailoa and one of the league's best offenses. It's a testament to first-year head coach Mike McDaniel.

Mike McDaniel's Dolphins aren’t 49ers east. They’re something elevated

McDaniel is a Kyle Shanahan disciple, but he's not a Shanahan clone. The difference is most apparent in the passing game.

Dolphins Defensive Line

The Book on New Miami Dolphins DT Justin Zimmer - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins filled their one opening on their 53-man roster

Dolphins 2022 Season

Miami Dolphins on Nice Run in Post-Bye Games - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will look to make it three victories in a row in their first post-bye game when they face the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium

The behind-the-scenes factor that has helped Dolphins. And injury, practice update

Besides the injection of talent, the coaching and the improvement from within (starting with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa), here’s something else that has helped this Dolphins team:

Former Dolphins

Perfection, pain and progress: Inside the 1972 Miami Dolphins’ fight against CTE

Matt Morrall did not very much doubt what was happening to his father. Earl Morrall, who started 11 games at quarterback during the perfect 1972 Miami Dolphins season, spent the last final years of his life in deep decline, exhibiting the early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and eventually confined to a wheelchair for his last six months. His son knew football was the culprit.

Dolphins Community Outreach

Miami Dolphins Feed More Than 9,000 with Thanksgiving Meals Throughout South Florida

The Miami Dolphins impacted more than 9,000 members of the South Florida community as the organization hosted and contributed to a series of Thanksgiving meal distributions leading up to Thanksgiving Day.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/23/22: Areas of improvement for the Dolphins - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Texans vs. Dolphins Week 12 coverage: Previews, updates, odds, score and reactions - The Phinsider

The AFC East leading Miami Dolphins return from their bye week to host the Houston Texans. Can the Dolphins extend their four-game win streak?

Which Miami Dolphins are Most Improved in 2022? - The Phinsider

Which players are stepping up and what should we expect going forward?

Report: The Houston Texans are making a change at quarterback - The Phinsider

David Mills has been benched, according to reports.

Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa shares everything he is thankful for with a fresh perspective this holiday season - The Phinsider

There’s a lot to be thankful for this year.

Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans Week 12 injury report Wednesday - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans have released their first injury reports for Week 12.