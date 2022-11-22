The Splash Zone 11/22/22: Dolphins still 1st in the AFC East

The Miami Dolphins were on their bye this weekend as the team got a much needed rest. Before the bye however, the team was sitting at first place in the AFC East and that did not change after Sunday’s games. The Buffalo Bills may have won, but the Dolphins have the advantage over them by having the head-to-head tiebreaker after beating the Bills back in week 3. The New England Patriots got a win, if you can call it that, over the New York Jets placing both teams a game behind the Bills and Dolphins at 6-4. The Dolphins have a pretty easy matchup against the Houston Texans this Sunday, but after that, they have a challenging schedule for the final stretch of the season.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins return from bye week still leading AFC East. Breaking down remaining schedule

The Dolphins are returning from the bye week in the same position that they entered the bye week: atop the AFC East.

Mike McDaniel

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel addresses Byron Jones status, Myles Garrett comment and more

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Byron Jones remains sidelined after March leg surgery but he’s “hopeful and optimistic” that Jones will be able to play at some point this season.

Dolphins Secondary

Mike McDaniel "hopeful and optimistic" Byron Jones will play in 2022 - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins have been without Byron Jones all year, as the cornerback remains on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing offseason surgery on his ankle/Achilles area.

Dolphins 2022 Season

The Five Biggest Reasons for Concern for the Miami Dolphins at the Bye - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will return to action Nov. 27 against the Houston Texans riding a four-game winning streak

Miami Dolphins in Rare Role as Big Favorites - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins are double-digit favorites against the Houston Texans in their Week 12 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/20/22: Jeff Wilson, a welcomed addition - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Week 11 NFL odds, expert picks, straight-up and spread winners - The Phinsider

Our writers provide their Week 11 winners picks for all of Sunday’s NFL games.

Miami Dolphins Week 11 fan confidence poll at all-time high; Win total, AFC East division title ambitions - The Phinsider

The 2022 Miami Dolphins are 7-3, lead the AFC East, and look like a team that can be a factor in the AFC this year. The fans are expecting it now.

Eventful Week 11 ends with the Miami Dolphins ahead of the Buffalo Bills and in first place of the AFC East standings - The Phinsider

Who would’ve thought?

NFL Week 12 opening odds: Texas vs Dolphins point spread, over/under, moneyline released - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are going to win big over the Houston Texans in Week 12, if the DraftKings Sportsbook opening odds are any indicator.

2022 NFL Playoff Standings live: AFC and NFC playoff picture through Sunday afternoon - The Phinsider

Week 11 of the NFL schedule is through the Sunday games. Here are the live playoff standings with just Monday Night Football to be played.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel updates Byron Jones’ injury status on Monday - The Phinsider

Will the cornerback return to the Miami Dolphins this season?

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals Week 11 MNF picks, odds, point spread - The Phinsider

Our straight-up winners and picks against the spread for the San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Monday Night Football game in Mexico City to conclude to Week 11.

Evaluating the Dolphins playoff chances following Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season - The Phinsider

The Dolphins currently have a 91% chance at reaching the playoffs.

Miami Dolphins Frank Smith, Darrell Bevell listed as potential head coach candidates - The Phinsider

Two of Mike McDaniel’s top offensive assistants could be poached in January, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and CBS Sports Josina Anderson.

Miami Dolphins add defensive tackle R. J. McIntosh to the practice squad - The Phinsider

McIntosh played for the Miami Hurricanes in 2017