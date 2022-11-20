The Splash Zone 11/20/22: Jeff Wilson, a welcomed addition

The Miami Dolphins made a big trade for pass rusher, Bradley Chubb, at the trade deadline and everyone was talking about it. The team also made another trade for running back, Jeff Wilson, which sort of flew under the radar. The Dolphins were already loaded on offensive playmakers, but the addition of Wilson has brought the run game to life. Last Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, Wilson led the way with 119 yards on the ground and was involved in the passing game. The Dolphins already had a top passing offense and with an improving run game, this offense feels like it can keep up with any team at the moment.

Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert balance out Miami's pass-heavy offense - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Wilson and Raheem Mostert have balanced out a pass-heavy offense, and that could prove critical for a team with lofty goals.

