The Splash Zone 11/2/22: Dolphins trade for Bradley Chubb, Jeff Wilson

The Miami Dolphins became a better football team yesterday with the trades they made for Denver Broncos pass rusher, Bradley Chubb and San Francisco 49ers running back, Jeff Wilson. We heard on Monday that the Dolphins were interested in trading for Chubb and those rumors were true. Chubb is one of the best pass rushers in the league and it is a huge get for the Dolphins.

The Dolphins included Chase Edmonds in their trade package for Chubb, meaning they could use some running back help. There was so much hype around the Edmonds signing this pass offseason, but it just didn’t work out. After dealing Edmonds, the Dolphins traded for Wilson and reunited him with Raheem Mostert and Mike McDaniel.

The Dolphins traded for linebacker Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson on Tuesday in separate trades with the Broncos and 49ers, respectively.

The Miami Dolphins acquired running back Jeff Wilson Jr. in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers

The Miami Dolphins made moves with Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson, along with made a practice squad transaction

The Miami Dolphins on Tuesday attacked the NFL trade deadline — and their own weakness — with big noise, boldness and a scalpel-exact strategy that left no room for doubt

The Miami Dolphins acquired premier edge rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday afternoon.

The Miami Dolphins added another star to their roster Tuesday, trading for Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb. But it came at a cost.

Miami sends a first-rounder, a fourth-rounder and Chase Edmonds to Denver in the deal

The Miami Dolphins were able to acquired Bradley Chubb thanks to a first-round pick with its root in the Tunsil trade from 2019

Coach Mike McDaniel utilizes late game challenges as an opportunity for growth this season.

The Miami Dolphins continued to creep up in the national power rankings after their victory against the Detroit Lions

