The Splash Zone 11/19/22: Reasons for optimism for the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins don’t play football this weekend and they have earned the well deserved rest as not many expected this team to be doing this well. The Dolphins have an offense that can threaten to score every time they touch the ball. Tua Tagovailoa has exceeded expectations so far this season thanks to the team surrounding him with more talent and a new head coach, who has gotten the best out of the third year quarterback.

The Five Biggest Reasons for Optimism for the Miami Dolphins at the Bye - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will return to action Nov. 27 against the Houston Texans riding a four-game winning streak

Dolphins Quarterbacks

QB Power Rankings 2022: Patrick Mahomes Remains No. 1, Tua Tagovailoa Rises

We take a look at the most important player on any football team, the quarterback, in our NFL QB Power Rankings as of Week 11 in the 2022 season.

Dolphins Secondary

Kader Kohou Playing Fearless Ball For Dolphins - Draft Network

One of the most underrated rookie cornerbacks this season so far is a guy whose name wasn’t called in April: Miami Dolphins UDFA Kader Kohou.

Dolphins 2022 Season

Dolphins rolling behind positive McDaniel, improved Tagovailoa - CBS Miami

Tua Tagovailoa has bought in to Mike McDaniel's system and is having his best season as a pro

From undrafted rookies to overlooked free agents, Dolphins getting help out of nowhere

One of the neat aspects of sports is when players seemingly come out of nowhere to help you win games.

