The Splash Zone 11/17/22: Could Dolphins win the AFC East?

As the Miami Dolphins head into their bye, they currently sit at first in the AFC East and have the #2 seed if the season ended today. It’s a surprising twist as the Buffalo Bills are considered to win the division and are favorites to make it to the Super Bowl. But they are dealing with their own issues and have lost their last two games. The New York Jets and New England Patriots are also keeping pace in the division, so right now it seems anyone can win the AFC East. Which is something no one expected. The Dolphins have a tough schedule coming up but with the way the offense has been playing, it feels like the sky is the limit with this team.

Why Patriots, Bills, Jets and Dolphins could win -- or lose -- the AFC East

If the season ended today, all four teams would make the playoffs. Here's a look at why each could win the AFC East and their biggest vulnerability.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa Mic'd Up: 4 Most Interesting Things from Miami Dolphins' Video Release

The Miami Dolphins provided great insight into the man behind the stats when they mic'd up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Sunday vs. Cleveland.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Justin Jefferson vs. Tyreek Hill: Who Reigns Supreme in the Race To Break Calvin Johnson's Receiving Record?

Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill are the league's leading receivers on a per-game scale through 10 weeks. Which receiver would you rather have?

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips on his way to becoming NFL's next great edge rusher | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Jaelan Phillips racked up sacks in 2021 but lacked consistency. Thus far in 2022, he's showing the consistency needed to be regarded as one of the NFL's best edge defenders.

Dolphins 2022 Season

Playoffs? Playoffs? Yes, Miami Dolphins not afraid to say it, believe it | Schad

What if we told you the Dolphins are now heavily favored to make the playoffs for only the second time in 14 seasons? What about the odds of a home game?

Miami Dolphins Early Award Outlook - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins arrived at their bye in position to make the 2022 season a memorable one, and that could include some individual awards

Final NFL Week 10 Observations ... With Miami Dolphins Angles - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Josh Allen miscues and other Bills problems, Herbert and the hurting Chargers, plus other thoughts on upcoming Miami Dolphins opponents

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/16/22: Dolphins run game comes to life against Browns - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Miami Dolphins Midseason Awards: The Phinsider staff chooses team MVP, OPOY, DPOY and more! - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins enter their bye week with a record of 7-3 — winners of their last four games. It has been quite the run for this team and they now sit atop the AFC East standings, just ahead of...

Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 10 2022 - The Phinsider

"You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep Spring from coming." ― Pablo Neruda

The Miami Dolphins had Tua Tagovailoa “Mic’d Up” on Sunday vs. the Cleveland Browns, and it was as glorious as you could imagine - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was Mic’d Up for Sunday’s 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns. #FinsUp

Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa wins fourth FedEx Air Player of the Week Award - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won his fourth NFL FedEx Air Player of the Week award this season. #FinsUp