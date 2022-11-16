The Splash Zone 11/16/22: Dolphins run game comes to life against Browns

The Miami Dolphins have leaned on their potent passing game this season, and rightfully so because Tua Tagovailoa is playing at a really high level at the moment. On Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, the Dolphins offense relied on their run game a lot more. The Dolphins offensive line was creating running lanes where you could probably fit a semi-truck through. Thanks to the o-line, the running back room had their best game of the season as both Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson were running like crazy.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins film study: How Miami’s ground game shifted gears against the Browns

In the Dolphins’ first nine games of the 2022 season, their revamped offense was led by the passing game, a pivot from the reputation of head coach Mike McDaniel, who helped craft punishing ground games with the San Francisco 49ers.

Dolphins Running Backs

Why is the Miami Dolphins' Jeff Wilson running angry like this? ‘I just want my respect'

RB Jeff Wilson is just 208 pounds but his physical style is firing up the Dolphins. Coach Mike McDaniel says the team has an outbreak of ‘Wilsonitis.'

Dolphins 2022 Season

Dolphins have made only two dozen mid-or late-season trades ever. Where Chubb, Wilson rank

South Florida teams have benefited from trade-deadline acquisitions through the years, from the Heat snagging Tim Hardaway, Goran Dragic and Jae Crowder, to the Marlins acquiring Darren Daulton, Ugueth Urbina and Craig Counsell as catalysts during championship seasons, to the Panthers landing likely future Hall of Famer Jaromir Jagr at the 2015 trade deadline.

Miami Dolphins Week 11 Power Rankings Roundup - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins are almost universally viewed as a top five team in the NFL following their fourth consecutive victory

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/15/22: Tua Tagovailoa For MVP? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Ten | Is RB2 really RB1? - The Phinsider

Jeff Wilson goes over the century-mark against the Cleveland Browns.

Week 10 Film Review: Miami Dolphins Crush the Cleveland Browns in their First Complete Game of 2022 - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have played some exciting games this year, but this had to be the most enjoyable one for a lot of fans. It’s the last-second victories or the improbable comebacks that usually...

Browns add DT Ben Stille from Dolphins practice squad - The Phinsider

Stille played nine snaps for the Dolphins this season.