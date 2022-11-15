The Splash Zone 11/15/22: Tua Tagovailoa For MVP?

You can make the argument that Tua Tagovailoa is playing the best ball at the quarterback position right now in the NFL. Tua and the Miami Dolphins offense has been on fire these past three weeks and head into their bye with possession of first place in the AFC East. On Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, Dolphin fans chanted “MVP” after one of Tua’s touchdown passes. Fans believe it and some analyst believe Tua’s name should be up their for MVP consideration. There is still a ton of football left to be played, but there is no denying that Tua is playing some great football at the moment.

Why Dolphins fans are chanting 'MVP' for Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The Dolphins have gone from looking for quarterback help to one hoping Tagovailoa can lead them to the Super Bowl.

Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel addresses Ogbah, Flowers, Sanders, Jeff Wilson Jr., more

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed the loss of Emmanuel Ogbah, said defensive lineman Trey Flowers isn’t on the verge of a return and said the team has no plans to replace struggling kicker Jason Sanders.

What Tagovailoa is doing that even Brady and Marino never accomplished. And Dolphins notes

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn’t merely leading the NFL in several key statistical categories. He’s also setting bars that haven’t often been reached, let alone surpassed.

Mike McDaniel: Emmanuel Ogbah, out with torn triceps, had ‘unfortunate luck' this season

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel discusses the season-ending triceps injury suffered by edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah.

Miami Dolphins 2022 Week 10 Snap Count Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Jeff Wilson Jr., Alec Ingold, Duke Riley and Justin Bethel were among the Miami Dolphins with noteworthy playing time against Cleveland

Inside the Numbers: Dolphins vs. Browns – Week 10

The Miami Dolphins sit atop the AFC East after a dominant 39-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami Dolphins-Cleveland Browns Week 10 Complete Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out the key moments from the Miami Dolphins' 39-17 victory against the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium

Three Takeaways Miami Dolphins Week 10 vs Cleveland Browns NFL 2022

The Dolphins put their best foot forward with a comprehensive 39-17 victory heading into the bye week

Miami Dolphins-Cleveland Browns Five Biggest Storylines ... And How They Played Out - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins improved to 7-3 on the season with their 39-17 victory against the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Dolphins News 11/14/22: Dolphins defeat Browns, 39 - 17 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins’ Week 10 drubbing of the Cleveland Browns - The Phinsider

The Dolphins send the Browns back to Cleveland with a 22 point loss.

Dolphins vs. Browns Film Recap: A look at the Miami Dolphins 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Cleveland Browns 39-17 on Sunday. Here’s a look at some of the top plays from Miami’s Week 10 victory. #FinsUp

3 Reasons Why The Dolphins Beat The Browns In Week 10 - 2022 - The Phinsider

In this weekly column, I outline 3 reasons why the Dolphins won or lost their previous game, and provide a short preview for next week’s game.

Jeff Wilson Jr. is helping Miami’s rushing attack reach it’s true potential under Mike McDaniel - The Phinsider

Who knew the impact of a fifth-round pick?