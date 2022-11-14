The Splash Zone 11/14/22: Dolphins defeat Browns, 39 - 17

The Miami Dolphins beat the Cleveland Browns 39 -17 and enter the bye week with a 7-3 record. They also got some help from the Minnesota Vikings as they beat the Buffalo Bills, which means the Dolphins now sit on top of the AFC East. What a time to be a Dolphins fan.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense continue to play at a very high level. MVP chants erupted for Tua and the third year quarterback seems to be slowly silencing some critics with each passing week.

Miami Dolphins Head Into Bye in First Place - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins moved into first place in the AFC East when the Buffalo Bills lost in overtime against the Buffalo Bills

Browns at Dolphins

NFL Winners and Losers: Mike McDaniel is legit, Tua is thriving and Dolphins are rolling

The Dolphins made the right hire at head coach this past offseason.

Miami Dolphins lose depth on defensive line, in secondary with injuries vs. Browns

The Miami Dolphins’ underwhelming pass rush took a hit Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Emmanuel Ogbah exited with an elbow injury in the second quarter and did not return.

Dolphins Cruise To 39-17 Win Over Cleveland

Tua Tagovailoa dazzled in his third consecutive three-touchdown performance and the Miami Dolphins logged a season-high 195 rushing yards en route to a dominant 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tone setter: Big hit on Nick Chubb shows Browns that Dolphins aren't 'BS-ing today' | D'Angelo

Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts laid the lumber on Browns star running back Nick Chubb. After that, "he started running the ball different."

Game recap: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins blow out Cleveland Browns

Tyreek Hill and the 6-3 Miami Dolphins faced Nick Chubb and the 3-5 Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 13, 2022

Miami Dolphins-Cleveland Browns: The Five Biggest Plays - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the Miami Dolphins' 39-17 victory against the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium

AFC East Through Week 10: Miami Dolphins > Buffalo Bills and Tua Tagovailoa > Josh Allen

This was supposed to be the year of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. But they have a big headache in their own division: Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.

Dolphins Running Backs

‘I couldn’t be prouder’: Wilson, Mostert share undrafted bond to give Dolphins 1-2 punch

On the day the San Francisco 49ers got ready to make their final cuts ahead of the 2018 NFL season, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert sat together in Mostert’s car, and shared a moment of understanding.

Dolphins' running game contributes as Miami tops Cleveland to improve to 7-3 at the bye week

Sunday was the first time this season that Miami ran more than it passed, and its rushing attack left the Browns completely helpless for most of the afternoon.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah out for season with triceps injury

Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah tore his triceps in the team’s 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and will miss the remainder of the season, league sources told the Miami Herald.

