The Splash Zone 11/12/22: Previewing Browns/Dolphins Week 10 Matchup

Hard to believe it is already week 10. Seems just like yesterday the Miami Dolphins beat the New England Patriots in the season opener. The Dolphins opponents this weekend will be the Cleveland Browns, with a very familiar face at quarterback. Jacoby Brissett will be under center for the Browns after he spent last season with the Dolphins as he backed up Tua Tagovailoa. The Browns are coming off their bye while the the Dolphins are at home after two road games.

Dolphins host Browns looking for fourth straight win - CBS Miami

Dolphins have played in five games decided by a touchdown or less, they've won them all

Browns at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: Cleveland Browns - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will look to move to 7-3 on the season when they face the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is a fan of the memes, but his favorite was a Randy Orton “RKO” from out of nowhere - The Phinsider

A ton of memes followed the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 win over the Chicago Bears, but it was the one I created of Tyreek Hill and Randy Orton that Miami’s superstar wide receiver liked most! #FinsUp

Miami Dolphins-Cleveland Browns Final Week 10 Injury Report - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Terron Armstead and Teddy Bridgewater are among the four Miami Dolphins players listed as questionable for Week 10

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel November 11 Takeaways - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Three of Tagovailoa’s biggest critics change their tune. And who says he’s the NFL’s MVP

Tua Tagovailoa told NBC’s Maria Taylor recently that when it comes to handling criticism: “I take receipts. Whatever I can use as fuel for myself, I will.”

Dolphins Wide Receivers

He's one unique cheetah: Dolphins players, coaches reveal what makes Tyreek Hill special

Tyreek Hill is on track to set an NFL record of more than 2,000 receiving yards. Here's what's impressing the Dolphins players and coaches most.

Miami Dolphins News 11/11/22: Can Dolphins defense turn it around? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins Week 10 fan confidence poll results stay level ahead of Browns game - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are 6-3 heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. The fans remain highly confident in the direction of the team.