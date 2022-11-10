The Splash Zone 11/10/22: Are the Dolphins Super Bowl contenders?

We are at the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season and the Dolphins are sitting pretty in the AFC playoff picture. Do we dare to believe that this Dolphins team could be contenders in the postseason? With how the Dolphins offense has been operating, anything seems possible right now. Mike McDaniel has brought a breath of fresh air to the organization and has Tua Tagovailoa playing like a top five quarterback. It’s a difficult task, but maybe, just maybe this Dolphin team can make some noise this postseason.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

NFL at midseason: Dare to dream, Dolphins fans. Why Miami is a legit Super Bowl contender | Opinion

It is halftime in the NFL, nine weeks in and nine still to go in the regular season. It is a time when fans across the league take stock and recalibrate expectations for their team.

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel November 9 Takeaways - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday

McDaniel on when he knew Tyreek Hill was ‘different.’ Plus Byron Jones, other injury updates

The Miami Dolphins knew Tyreek Hill was special before he moved to South Florida.

Dolphins Offense

Week 9 NFL Turning Point: Miami Dolphins Offense Using Its 2 Hypercars to Perfection

The Miami Dolphins offense is the best in the NFL with Tua Tagovailoa on the field. How have they flipped the script in just one offseason?

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa's MVP odds have seen stunning changes each day this week

Tua Tagovailoa's MVP odds have been dropping fast.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Explains What Makes Offense Click - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gave a shout-out to head coach Mike McDaniel for the scheme that's helped him enjoy his breakout season

Dolphins Offensive Line

How the Miami Dolphins Fixed Their No. 1 Weakness of the Last Decade

Miami Dolphins veterans on the offensive line have led a turnaround in the trenches -- helping keep Tua Tagovailoa upright and productive.

Don Shula

Don Shula coming to Miami and 17-0 should never have happened. It was crazy luck. Or fate | Opinion

Don Shula’s legacy will take a hit soon enough. It is within sight now. Miami Dolphins fans old enough to hold such things dear should brace for it. Records are made to be broken and so forth. Time takes care of all that.

Dolphins 2022 Season

2022 NFL playoff predictions at midseason: Picking 8 division winners and 6 wild card teams

Will the Bills hold off the high-flying Dolphins in the AFC East? Can the 49ers overtake the Seahawks in the NFC West? NFL.com analysts pick all eight division winners and vote on wild card teams.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/9/22: Dolphins midseason report - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 9 2022 - The Phinsider

Pass rush on 3-Mississippi. One blitz per series. First team to 35 wins.

Miami Dolphins Film Breakdown: A look at Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr. in their Miami Dolphins debut vs. the Chicago Bears - The Phinsider

Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr. made a significant impact in Sunday’s 35-32 win over the Chicago Bears.

Dolphins Reacts Survey: Fan confidence poll in Week 10 - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are 6-3 on the season and have won their last three games. How are you feeling about the direction of the team?

What is going on with the Miami Dolphins defense? - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins managed to win another shootout against the Chicago Bears. Fans should never complain about a road win over a game opponent in the NFL, but for the second straight week, the...

Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa earns FedEx NFL Air Player of the Week for the second-straight week - The Phinsider

Tagovailoa won the award over Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel purchased every team employee a game ball after his first career win - The Phinsider

Miami topped New England at Hard Rock Stadium.

Two players have rushed for over 100 yards against the Miami Dolphins this season, they’re both quarterbacks - The Phinsider

Justin Fields set NFL records with his 179 rushing yards last Sunday.