The Splash Zone 11/1/22: Dolphins Interested In Trading For Bradley Chubb

The NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m ET today and the Miami Dolphins sound like they could be buyers. According to Peter King, the Dolphins and New York Jets have expressed interest in trading for Denver Broncos pass rusher, Bradley Chubb. Pass rusher doesn’t seem that big of a need for the Dolphins when their secondary has been decimated with injuries. According to King’s report, it sounds like the Dolphins would offer a first round pick if a trade were to go through.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Reportedly Interested in Trading for Bradley Chubb - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins could use some help with their pass rush

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Lions Week 8 Game - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 31-27 victory against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field

Dolphins Offense

For Dolphins, the Tua-and-Tyreek show is starting to roll | FOX Sports

Tua Tagovailoa is the highest-rated passer in the NFL

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Geno Smith silence critics

Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa shouldn’t hear about their teams pursuing other quarterbacks anymore. Geno Smith is another QB who has proved people wrong this season. A full-time starter for the first time since 2014, the 32-year-old Smith has the surprising Seahawks (5-3) leading the NFC West.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Belongs in NFL MVP Conversation - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tyreek Hill is putting together a season for the ages in his first year in Miami

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins' Liam Eichenberg to 'miss some time' with MCL injury

Dolphins offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg will "miss some time" with an MCL injury, head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday, but there's currently no timetable for his return.

Dolphins at Lions

Miami Dolphins 2022 Week 8 Snap Count Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Melvin Ingram, Verone McKinley and Cedrick Wilson Jr. were among the Miami Dolphins with noteworthy playing time against Detroit

Inside the Numbers: Dolphins at Lions – Week 8

The Miami Dolphins offense regained its rhythm and the defense put up another stellar second-half performance to secure a 31-27 come-from-behind road win over the Detroit Lions Sunday afternoon at Ford Field.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 10/31/22: Dolphins defeat Lions 31 - 27 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins’ week eight victory over the Detroit Lions - The Phinsider

It has been said that it’s not how you start, but how you finish.

Peter King: Jets and Dolphins interested in trading for EDGE Bradley Chubb - The Phinsider

Can Miami make a splash move on defense before the deadline?

2022 NFL Trade Deadline: Three Players I think the Miami Dolphins should trade for before Tuesday’s deadline - The Phinsider

If the Miami Dolphins plan to be ‘buyers’ at the NFL trade deadline, here are three players that could help the team in 2022 and beyond!

3 Reasons Why The Dolphins Beat The Lions In Week 8 - The Phinsider

In this weekly column, I’ll outline 3 reasons why the Dolphins won or lost their previous game, and provide a short preview for next week’s game.

Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens; Dolphins impacted by move - The Phinsider

The NFL trade deadline is approaching and moves are starting to be made. The Baltimore Ravens have acquired linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears on Monday.