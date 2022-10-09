The Splash Zone 10/9/22: Dolphins at Jets, Week 5 Matchup

Hard to believe that we are five games into the 2022 season already. Anyway, the Miami Dolphins will be taking on the New York Jets today after having an extra couple days to rest up after their Thursday night defeat against the Cincinnati Bengals. Teddy Bridgewater will be in command of the Dolphins offense and it’s going to be interesting to see how Mike McDaniel attacks the Jets defense with Teddy under center. Defensively for Miami, Xavien Howard is dealing with a groin injury and Byron Jones is not back yet after being placed on the PUP list at the beginning of the season.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins-New York Jets Week 5 Predictions Roundup - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Hometown hero Teddy Bridgewater is more than just the Dolphins QB. ‘He represents us’

When Bridgewater makes his first start as a Dolphins quarterback against the New York Jets on Sunday, it will mean a lot to him — and to the local community he’s inspired.

Dolphins Roster

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves Ahead of Jets Game - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins safety Clayton Fejedelem was activated off injured reserve

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 10/8/22: Previewing Sunday’s Matchup Against The Jets - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins preview Week 3 2022: Stat leaders, TV coverage, online stream, more - The Phinsider

Getting you ready for Sunday’s game featuring the Dolphins and Jets.

Week 5 NFL Lines and Picks - The Phinsider

Oy ve. Here we go again...

Tua Tagovailoa injury update: NFL and NFLPA release investigation findings - The Phinsider

SECTIONS

Dolphins vs. Jets Week 5: History of the AFC East rivalry - The Phinsider

This weekend features the Miami Dolphins renewing their oldest AFC East division rivalry as they face off against the New York Jets. Back in 1966, the Dolphins and the Jets faced off in the...