The Splash Zone 10/8/22: Previewing Sunday’s Matchup Against The Jets

The Miami Dolphins will be facing off against an AFC East rival in the New York Jets. Without Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater will be under center for the Dolphins on Sunday. It will be interesting to see how the offensive game plan is with Bridgewater in the game and I wouldn’t be surprised to see a heavy dose of run plays. But I also wouldn’t be surprised if Mike McDaniel keeps the pass heavy script. The Jets are coming off a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Dolphins are looking to bounce back after their defeat against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Miami Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: New York Jets - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will look to move to 4-1 on the season when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday

Dolphins at Jets

Dolphins could face Jets minus Byron Jones and Xavien Howard, only part of what's ailing D

The Dolphins could face the Jets without Xavien Howard. Already, they're giving up more than 70 yards per game over 2021 and QBs are having their way.

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel October 7 Takeaways - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa seeing outside specialists while out with concussion, won’t travel with team to Jets

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said the team doesn't plan to put Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve.

Put down that microphone! Reid Sinnett answers Dolphins' call for help at quarterback

QB Reid Sinnett, who put up big numbers last summer for the Dolphins in preseason, is back in Miami on the practice squad. Media work will have to wait.

