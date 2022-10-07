The Splash Zone 10/7/22: Skylar Thompson Ready When Needed

Skylar Thompson is one play away from being under center for the Miami Dolphins. With Tua Tagovailoa ruled out for the New York Jets game on Sunday, Teddy Bridgewater will be starting in his place while Thompson serves as the QB2. Thompson has been a feel good story since joining the Dolphins as a seventh round pick this year. The rookie had a great training camp, followed by an amazing preseason that showcased that he could play in the NFL. The Dolphins didn’t want to risk losing him by trying to place him on the practice squad, so Thompson made the teams final 53 man roster and has been learning behind Tua and Bridgewater.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

New Dolphins backup QB Skylar Thompson says he's ready: 'I feel very prepared' | Habib

Miami Dolphins' Skylar Thompson, elevated to backup to Teddy Bridgewater while Tua Tagovailoa it out, says he always prepares as if he's the starter.

