The Splash Zone 10/6/22: Byron Jones Not Ready To Practice Yet

There was hope Byron Jones would be ready to go after being on the PUP List for the first four games of the season. According to Mike McDaniel, Jones isn’t ready to get back to practice yet, meaning he won’t be playing in this weekends game against the New York Jets. The Dolphins also have another issue in that Xavien Howard is dealing with a groin injury he has been nursing the past two games.

Dolphins could be missing top two cornerbacks vs. New York Jets

Jones will remain on the physically unable to perform list for at least another week while still recovering from offseason Achilles surgery.

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel October 5 Takeaways

Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel not fretting criticism over Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is aware of outside criticism of the organization's handling of Tua Tagovailoa's concussion, but he says he isn't wasting thought on it.

Miami Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater Is More Than Good Enough To Beat The New York Jets

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater should be a capable replacement for Tua Tagovailoa Sunday against the New York Jets.

Miami Dolphins News 10/5/22: How Will Teddy Bridgewater Perform As The Dolphins Starter?

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

Xavien Howard day-to-day with groin injury; Byron Jones not ready to come off of PUP list for Miami Dolphins

Miami’s CB depth has been tested by strong passing units to start the 2022 NFL season with varying degrees of success. On the one hand, UDFA Kader Kohou has impressed - ranking 10th on PFF’s...

2022 NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Philadelphia Eagles capture top spot; Miami Dolphins fall to #4 after Thursday Night loss to the Cincinnati Bengals

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL Season is officially in the books, and as a surprise to no one, we have a new #1 team at the top of this week’s power rankings.

Dolphins fan confidence, playoff chances, and quarterback poll - Week 5 2022

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country.

Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 4 2022

